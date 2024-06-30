Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 3.4 %

WFC stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.39. The company had a trading volume of 31,074,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,610,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $207.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

