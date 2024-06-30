Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 3.4 %
WFC stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.39. The company had a trading volume of 31,074,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,610,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $207.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.15.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.