Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Denison Mines in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $2.60 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNN

Denison Mines Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 888.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denison Mines

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.