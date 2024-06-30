Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Update

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DHIL stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $140.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,432. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.36. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1 year low of $135.44 and a 1 year high of $188.28. The company has a market capitalization of $390.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

In related news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,435,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Featured Articles

