Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($2.54) Per Share

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos expects that the company will earn ($2.54) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dianthus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DNTH. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Lifesci Capital raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.83. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNTH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $390,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $69,990,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,251,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $89,761,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,304,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

