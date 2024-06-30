Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNTH stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $759.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

