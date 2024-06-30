DigiByte (DGB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $538,710.41

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $141.27 million and $538,710.41 worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,005.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.99 or 0.00632186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00120605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00038037 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.57 or 0.00270253 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00044144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00071969 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,101,843,493 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

