Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lam Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,669.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 513.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock remained flat at $26.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. 951,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.