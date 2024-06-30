Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after buying an additional 5,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,362 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,305,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,908 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,740,000. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,820,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.24. 1,251,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,760. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

