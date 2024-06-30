Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Holdings Boosted by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,647,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,438,000 after buying an additional 142,853 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,208,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,607,000 after purchasing an additional 444,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,806,000 after acquiring an additional 111,082 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,299,000 after acquiring an additional 238,106 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $104,821,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,297. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

