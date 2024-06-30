DIMO (DIMO) Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIMO has a total market capitalization of $12.63 million and $1.90 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIMO has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DIMO Profile

DIMO’s launch date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 228,591,241.5235337 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.14884475 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,837,080.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

