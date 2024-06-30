Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,052 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,142,000 after buying an additional 63,371 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,012,000 after acquiring an additional 278,369 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,215,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,867,000 after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 911,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,602,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,247,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.95. The company had a trading volume of 156,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,978. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average is $100.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $108.06.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

