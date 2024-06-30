Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,723 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $602,280,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,050 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,689 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $274,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,412 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,925 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,874.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,020,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,311,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

