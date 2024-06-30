Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $683,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $450,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $227,241,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sysco by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,029,000 after buying an additional 240,671 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Down 1.5 %

SYY stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,189,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,296. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.40.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

