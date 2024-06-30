Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.92. The stock had a trading volume of 109,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,361. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.76. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.