Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 19.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,325 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 4.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 19.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

OSK traded up $2.81 on Friday, reaching $108.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average of $112.90. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.25 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

