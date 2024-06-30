Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 598 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in United Rentals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 3.8 %

United Rentals stock traded up $23.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $646.73. The stock had a trading volume of 820,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,801. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $660.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $645.01. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $732.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $638.40.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

