Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 841 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.6% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,289,000 after purchasing an additional 186,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after acquiring an additional 115,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,516,000 after acquiring an additional 169,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,023,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.60. 991,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,924. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.09. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

