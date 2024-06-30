easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

easyJet Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. 3,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,293. easyJet has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

