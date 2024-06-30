Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EWTX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

EWTX opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.13. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics

In related news, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 2,157 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $40,788.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $666,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 1,718 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $32,487.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,810.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $239,495 over the last 90 days. 24.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

