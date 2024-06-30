Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Up 81.6% in June

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the May 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Edible Garden stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. Edible Garden has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $387,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.92.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($13.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 68.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,255.04%.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

