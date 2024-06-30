Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Editas Medicine in a report released on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.70) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDIT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $4.67 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $384.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $67,050.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $67,050.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,828. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 481.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $72,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

