Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.49. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a negative net margin of 79.48%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,892 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

