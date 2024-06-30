Electroneum Price Up 18.9% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $45.80 million and $723,986.76 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001425 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,975,329,255 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

