Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 2,500 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,660,634.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $330,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85.

On Thursday, April 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $317,975.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $139.33 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $1,259,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 107,709 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,757 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.