Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 3.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 94.6% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $905.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,375,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $814.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $739.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $915.54.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 789,704 shares of company stock valued at $672,385,964. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.