Embraer S.A. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Embraer in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.50 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Embraer stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06. Embraer has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Embraer by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 33,799 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Embraer by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Embraer by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 127,675 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Embraer by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

