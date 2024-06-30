Energi Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, Energi has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $840,900.68 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0978 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00045455 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012979 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,330,805 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.