Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 21,015 shares changing hands.
Enertopia Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
Enertopia Company Profile
Enertopia Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the West Tonopah (Smoky Valley) Lithium project that consists of 88 lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,760 acers located in Big Smoky Valley, Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enertopia
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.