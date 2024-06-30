Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 21,015 shares changing hands.

Enertopia Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Enertopia Company Profile

Enertopia Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the West Tonopah (Smoky Valley) Lithium project that consists of 88 lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,760 acers located in Big Smoky Valley, Nevada.

Featured Stories

