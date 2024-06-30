Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.73.

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,408,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,803 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,883,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Entergy by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,057 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after purchasing an additional 796,316 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,254,000 after purchasing an additional 706,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. Entergy has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

