Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 360,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Enzolytics Price Performance

Shares of ENZC stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 13,238,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,642,343. Enzolytics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

Get Enzolytics alerts:

About Enzolytics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Enzolytics Inc, a drug development company, focuses to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. Its patented anti-HIV therapeutics and a proprietary methodology for producing human IgG1 monoclonal antibodies for treating infectious diseases with non-toxic passive immunotherapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Enzolytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzolytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.