Ethereum (ETH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.44 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,437.72 or 0.05479061 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $413.17 billion and $8.44 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00047159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,186,834 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

