EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the May 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
EUDA Health Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EUDA traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. 161,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,810. EUDA Health has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.
About EUDA Health
