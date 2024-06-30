Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

CLWT stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. Euro Tech has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $1.94.

Euro Tech Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

