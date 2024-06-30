Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Euroseas by 49.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Euroseas by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Euroseas by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ESEA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Euroseas had a net margin of 54.50% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $48.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. Research analysts expect that Euroseas will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Euroseas’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial raised their price objective on Euroseas from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

