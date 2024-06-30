Everdome 1-Day Volume Hits $563,977.16 (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $7.61 million and $563,977.16 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,708,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

