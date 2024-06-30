Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Evogene has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Evogene

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.