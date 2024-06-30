Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of Evogene stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Evogene has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.
About Evogene
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
