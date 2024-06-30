Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Lowered to $70.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 1.26. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,498 shares of company stock valued at $230,105. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 14.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,128,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after acquiring an additional 57,423 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

