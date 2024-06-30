Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) PT Set at C$11.00 by Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital set a C$11.00 price objective on Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

XTC opened at C$7.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$308.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.19. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of C$7.00 and a 1-year high of C$8.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.04. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of C$163.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Exco Technologies will post 0.7806122 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Exco Technologies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.96, for a total transaction of C$39,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,300. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

