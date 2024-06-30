Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) PT Set at C$11.00 by Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital set a C$11.00 price objective on Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Exco Technologies Stock Performance
XTC opened at C$7.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$308.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.19. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of C$7.00 and a 1-year high of C$8.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.04. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of C$163.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Exco Technologies will post 0.7806122 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exco Technologies Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at Exco Technologies
In related news, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.96, for a total transaction of C$39,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,300. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
