Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXEL. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.13.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,430,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,430,833.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,714,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,152,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after buying an additional 492,613 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $73,449,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,884,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,025,000 after acquiring an additional 246,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 1,651.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,774,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

