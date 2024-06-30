Family CFO Inc Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Family CFO Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 23.6% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after buying an additional 3,679,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after acquiring an additional 133,037 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.51. 2,822,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,469. The company has a market cap of $401.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $270.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

