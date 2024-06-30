Family CFO Inc Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Family CFO Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.42. 9,419,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,583,810. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

