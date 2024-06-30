Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Shares of Fantex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EJMLL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Fantex shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Fantex Trading Up 100.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.
About Fantex
Fantex, Inc (Fantex) is an early-stage start-up company. Fantex is a brand acquisition, marketing and brand development company. The Company is focused on acquiring minority interests in the income associated with the brands of professional athletes. Its operations consist of evaluating, targeting and accessing brands, and negotiating the acquisition of minority interests in those brands that meet its criteria.
