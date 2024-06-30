Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.34

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $1.34. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 6,969,686 shares.
Separately, Wedbush raised Federal National Mortgage Association to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.
Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $37.37 billion for the quarter.
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
