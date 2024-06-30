FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,073 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 3.0% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $718,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $32,924,413 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE FDX traded up $4.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.84. 4,278,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $302.41. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.67 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

