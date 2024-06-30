Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.74% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIBL. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,101,000.

Inspire 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIBL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.98. 17,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,369. Inspire 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $339.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.12.

About Inspire 100 ETF

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

