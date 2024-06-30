Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 5,191 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 770,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,930. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

