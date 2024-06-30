Fiduciary Alliance LLC Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.81. 23,935,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,340,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average is $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

