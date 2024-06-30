Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.3% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.35.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.45. 3,518,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,626. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.56 and its 200-day moving average is $292.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $167.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.44 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

