Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 746,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,905,000 after purchasing an additional 27,989 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 34,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 260,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,772 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

