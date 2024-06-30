Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 171 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 972.7% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $20,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,003,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,675 shares of company stock worth $95,985,272. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.1 %

CrowdStrike stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $383.19. 8,480,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199,314. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $394.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.93. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.01, a P/E/G ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.62.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

